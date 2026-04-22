Warship traffic control point in occupied Sevastopol hit, - General Staff

On April 21 and during the night of April 22, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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The naval traffic control center has been hit

In particular, it is reported that the "Strelets" naval traffic control center of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) has been hit.

Read more: Zelenskyy has approved list of upcoming military operations and announced intensification of drone strikes

Other lesions

Strikes were also carried out against UAV command posts in the areas around the settlements of Korovyakovka and Tyotkino in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, as well as against the "Molniya" UAV command post near Dobroliubivka in the Kharkiv Region.



In addition, our troops struck the enemy unit’s command post near the village of Vyazove in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.



Strikes were also carried out against enemy command and observation posts near Zatyshne in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine’s Donetsk region and near Vysokoye in Russia’s Belgorod region.



In addition, a concentration of the occupiers' forces near the village of Grafske in the Donetsk region has been targeted.

Read on "Censor.NET": Enemy depots and military facilities in the occupied territory and in Russia have been struck, according to the General Staff

Enemy casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted are being determined.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and put an end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.