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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,322,550 personnel (+1,110 in past 24 hours), 11,888 tanks, 40,574 artillery systems, and 24,441 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,322,550 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,322,550 (+1,100)
  • tanks – 11,888 (+3)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,441 (+5)
  • artillery systems – 40,574 (+58)
  • MLRS – 1,752 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,351 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 253,430 (+1,941) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 91,127 (+202) units
  • special equipment – 4,134 (+2) units

Watch more: Drone operators of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 36th Brigade repel failed occupier "banzai assault" near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

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