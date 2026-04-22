Drone operators of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade and 36th Brigade repel failed occupier "banzai assault" near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, together with troops from the adjacent 36th Brigade, repelled a "banzai assault" by the occupiers near Kostiantynivka.

Censor.NET reports that three vehicles packed with Russian infantry tried to break through to the settlement, but were immediately spotted by drone pilots and destroyed.

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The first strikes were carried out by pilots from the 36th Brigade, followed by troops from the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, and within minutes, the enemy assault had been repelled.

As a result, five occupiers were killed, another seven were wounded, and two vehicles and an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) were destroyed.

"Another ruscist assault failed thanks to the coordinated work of the units," the troops add in comments to the video.

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