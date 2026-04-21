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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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They never made it to their positions: SIGNUM Battalion’s night "hunt" for occupiers. VIDEO

Pilots of the SIGNUM Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade carried out night combat sorties against enemy deployment sites in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces drone operators spotted a vehicle carrying three occupiers attempting to reach their positions and immediately struck it.

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As the Ukrainian UAV approached the vehicle, the occupiers tried to scatter in different directions, but to no avail.

Also, as a result of the night-time ‘hunt’, the following were taken out:

  • 7 Russian troops;
    a communications antenna;
    a shelter;
    a UAZ Bukhanka vehicle.

Footage of the combat operation has been published on the battalion’s Telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" delivered series of strikes against occupiers’ camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers of 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed column of occupiers’ equipment and repelled assault in Sumy region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) Donetsk region (5657) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (99) drones (4405) Kramatorskyy district (928) Lyman (173)
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