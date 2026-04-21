They never made it to their positions: SIGNUM Battalion’s night "hunt" for occupiers. VIDEO
Pilots of the SIGNUM Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade carried out night combat sorties against enemy deployment sites in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces drone operators spotted a vehicle carrying three occupiers attempting to reach their positions and immediately struck it.
As the Ukrainian UAV approached the vehicle, the occupiers tried to scatter in different directions, but to no avail.
Also, as a result of the night-time ‘hunt’, the following were taken out:
- 7 Russian troops;
a communications antenna;
a shelter;
a UAZ Bukhanka vehicle.
Footage of the combat operation has been published on the battalion’s Telegram channel.
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