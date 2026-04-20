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Soldiers of 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed column of occupiers’ equipment and repelled assault in Sumy region. VIDEO
Last week, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled a Russian mechanised assault in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, a column of Russian military vehicles began moving at around 9.30 am towards the positions of the Defence Forces, after which Ukrainian pilots immediately began striking the enemy.
During the battle, the enemy column was hit, including one APC and two MT-LBs.
In addition, a "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery unit, which was providing fire support for the advance, was destroyed.
Footage of the combat operations was shared by the soldiers on social media.
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