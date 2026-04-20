Drone operators from "FATUM" battalion struck tank, electronic warfare equipment and depots containing occupiers’ supplies and ammunition. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 60th Mechanised Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, carried out a series of strikes against enemy targets within its area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, operators of ‘FATUM’ drones eliminated enemy personnel and destroyed an electronic warfare system, a tank, and logistical equipment.

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In addition, footage shows pilots destroying a supply depot and ammunition, and intercepting a Russian FPV drone in mid-air as it flew towards Ukrainian positions.

Specifically, the following were destroyed:

7 occupiers;

1 quad bike;

1 tank;

1 enemy UAV in flight;

1 vehicle;

1 warehouse containing ammunition and equipment.

Watch more: 2,350 Russian UAVs downed in March: combat operations by units of Third Army Corps. VIDEO