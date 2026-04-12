2,350 Russian UAVs downed in March: combat operations by units of Third Army Corps. VIDEO

Air defence units within the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps have significantly improved their effectiveness in combating enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, in March the Ukrainian military destroyed 2,350 Russian UAVs, exceeding previous figures by almost a thousand.

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It is noted that among the aerial targets eliminated:

1,343 attack drones, including:

1,267 "Molniya", 25 "Shahed", 23 "Gerbera", 20 "Lancet", 1 "KUB" and 7 heavy bombers;

1,267 "Molniya", 25 "Shahed", 23 "Gerbera", 20 "Lancet", 1 "KUB" and 7 heavy bombers; 98 reconnaissance UAVs:

33 "ZALA", 14 "SuperCam", 20 "KVO", 21 "Orlan", 5 "SKAT" and 5 "Merlin";

33 "ZALA", 14 "SuperCam", 20 "KVO", 21 "Orlan", 5 "SKAT" and 5 "Merlin"; 909 small drones.

This success was achieved through the coordinated efforts of various units, including the 1030th Air Defence Missile Brigade "Aquila", the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th and 63rd Mechanised Brigades, the 125th Airborne Brigade, and other units of the corps.

The Ukrainian military continues to maintain control of the skies and effectively counter enemy air threats.

Watch more: Soldiers of 18th Brigade intercepted and destroyed six "Shaheds" in mid-air, preventing them from reaching their targets. VIDEO

See also: Footage of Russian drones being shot down by soldiers of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade using small arms. VIDEO