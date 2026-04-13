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News Update of DeepState map
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Ruscists have occupied Myrne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState

Russian invaders have occupied the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Myrne (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

The enemy has occupied Myrne

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

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Zaporizhzhia region (2239) Polohivskyy district (325) Myrne (3) DeepState (522)
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