Russians have advanced near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have been observed advancing near Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced near Myrne (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

Map update

What happened before?

Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops had advanced near Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Zahirne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia: one person has been killed, seven wounded, and two people have been rescued from rubble (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS