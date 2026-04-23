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Enemy is advancing near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy has advanced near Myrne," they noted.

The Russians have advanced near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Sumy and Donetsk regions, - DeepState (updated). MAPS

What led up to this?

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2026) military actions (3261) Polohivskyy district (293) Myrne (3) DeepState (485)
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