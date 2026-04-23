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Enemy is advancing near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The enemy has advanced near Myrne," they noted.
What led up to this?
- According to the General Staff, 159 clashes between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers took place over the past 24 hours. Most of them occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.
- Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi stated that since the beginning of February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have de-occupied over 480 square kilometres of territory.
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