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News Updated DeepState maps Fighting in Sumy region
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Enemy has advanced in Sumy and Donetsk regions, - DeepState (updated). MAPS

Russian occupiers are reportedly advancing in the Sumy region, near two settlements, and also near Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Prokhody in the Sumy region.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Zelene and in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russians are advancing in Sumy region: details

The enemy is also advancing near Taratutyne in the Sumy region.

Russians are advancing in Sumy region: details

Later, DeepState reported that the occupiers had advanced near Riznykivka.

РФ просунулися біля Різниківки

Read more: Occupiers advance in Rodynske and Krasnyi Lyman – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Sumy region (1762) Sumskyy district (381) Prokhody (1) Taratutyne (1) DeepState (486)
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