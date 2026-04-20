Enemy has advanced in Sumy and Donetsk regions, - DeepState (updated). MAPS
Russian occupiers are reportedly advancing in the Sumy region, near two settlements, and also near Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Russian occupation forces have advanced near Prokhody in the Sumy region.
The enemy is also advancing near Taratutyne in the Sumy region.
Later, DeepState reported that the occupiers had advanced near Riznykivka.
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