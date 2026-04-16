Russian troops have advanced near Zelene and in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have been observed advancing near Zelene and in Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Zelene (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and in Huliaipole (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

Map update

Read more: Ruscists continue creating buffer zone along border in Sumy Oblast, DeepState says

The situation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in April 2026

In April 2026, the situation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains tense, but without major breakthroughs — this is a typical "positional-manoeuvre" front with very intense shelling.

The front line runs mainly through the districts of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

Russian troops continue their attacks but are making no significant advances.

The core of the Russian Federation’s force here is the 58th Army (the "Dnipro" group), reinforced by paratroopers.

In effect, the front line is "stagnant", but the fighting shows no sign of abating.

Hundreds of strikes are recorded in the region every day:

up to ~850–975 shellings per day on dozens of settlements

The full range of weaponry is being used:

FPV drones (on a massive scale)

artillery

MLRS

air power

This makes the region one of the most heavily shelled in Ukraine.

Read more: Ruscists have occupied Myrne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState