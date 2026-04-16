Russian troops have advanced near Zelene and in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have been observed advancing near Zelene and in Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Zelene (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and in Huliaipole (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.
Map update
The situation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in April 2026
In April 2026, the situation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains tense, but without major breakthroughs — this is a typical "positional-manoeuvre" front with very intense shelling.
- The front line runs mainly through the districts of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.
- Russian troops continue their attacks but are making no significant advances.
- The core of the Russian Federation’s force here is the 58th Army (the "Dnipro" group), reinforced by paratroopers.
In effect, the front line is "stagnant", but the fighting shows no sign of abating.
Hundreds of strikes are recorded in the region every day:
- up to ~850–975 shellings per day on dozens of settlements
The full range of weaponry is being used:
- FPV drones (on a massive scale)
- artillery
- MLRS
- air power
This makes the region one of the most heavily shelled in Ukraine.
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