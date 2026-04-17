Occupiers advance in Rodynske and Krasnyi Lyman – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Russian troop advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) and Krasnyi Lyman (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the statement reads.
Updated maps
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