Occupiers advance in Rodynske and Krasnyi Lyman – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian troop advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) and Krasnyi Lyman (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Novodmytrivka and Stepka in Sumy region, - DeepState

Updated maps

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Zelene and in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP