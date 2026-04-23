Since early February, AFU have liberated more than 480 square kilometers of territory, - Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held talks with Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Syrskyi thanked Knighton for Great Britain’s military aid to Ukraine.
"I expressed special gratitude for the weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and high-tech equipment provided. I highlighted Great Britain’s leadership role in the activities of the ‘Maritime Coalition’ and the ‘Drone Coalition,’" he noted.
Combat operations
The Commander-in-Chief also provided an update on the current situation in the combat zone.
"Despite the complexity of the situation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting an active defense. In March, our units liberated nearly 50 square kilometers of territory, and since the beginning of February—over 480 square kilometers.
He emphasized that the key tasks of the Defense Forces remain the destruction of the enemy, the containment of its advance, strikes on rear areas—including deep within the territory of the Russian Federation—as well as the protection of Ukraine’s airspace.
"Our goal is to make every step the enemy takes as costly as possible, effectively combining intelligent solutions and modern technologies," he emphasized.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password