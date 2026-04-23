Since early February, AFU have liberated more than 480 square kilometers of territory, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held talks with Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Syrskyi thanked Knighton for Great Britain’s military aid to Ukraine.

"I expressed special gratitude for the weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and high-tech equipment provided. I highlighted Great Britain’s leadership role in the activities of the ‘Maritime Coalition’ and the ‘Drone Coalition,’" he noted.

Read more: Competition with Russia is ongoing in three areas: quality and number of unmanned systems units, technology, and capacities of economies, Syrskyi says

Combat operations

The Commander-in-Chief also provided an update on the current situation in the combat zone.

"Despite the complexity of the situation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting an active defense. In March, our units liberated nearly 50 square kilometers of territory, and since the beginning of February—over 480 square kilometers.

He emphasized that the key tasks of the Defense Forces remain the destruction of the enemy, the containment of its advance, strikes on rear areas—including deep within the territory of the Russian Federation—as well as the protection of Ukraine’s airspace.

"Our goal is to make every step the enemy takes as costly as possible, effectively combining intelligent solutions and modern technologies," he emphasized.

Read more: Syrskyi held meetings on front line: Most difficult is in Pokrovsk direction, number of decisions were made