Russia failed to create buffer zone on border, - State Border Service of Ukraine

Despite their attempts to advance, Russian forces have not succeeded in establishing a buffer zone. The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated this on Radio Charter.

Russia's Plans and Their Implementation

"Putin noted that this is about 20 km along the border, but specifically within Ukrainian territory. In doing so, he plans to secure Russia’s border areas so that Ukraine cannot inflict damage. But in reality, the enemy has no way of achieving these plans. Of course, Russia and Russian units, tasked with creating this buffer zone, are trying to expand their zone of control along the border and advance deeper into our country’s territory. But they have not achieved any significant success," Demchenko said.

The busiest routes

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service added that the Russian army is most actively pressing on Ukrainian positions in the Khotyn, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia districts in the Sumy region, as well as in the Zolochiv and Vovchansk districts in the Kharkiv region.

"For a long time now, the enemy has been attacking our positions in the direction of the town of Vovchansk, particularly near Vovchanski Khutory. But they have been unable to advance. In January, the enemy deployed significant forces within the Vovchansk district toward the settlements of Dihtiarne, Nesterne, and Krugle—using infantry units specifically to attack the positions held by the "Gart" Border Guard Brigade, in an attempt to breach both the border line and our defensive lines—and advance deeper into Ukraine. But over the course of three weeks of fighting, the enemy suffered losses—300 killed, 300 wounded—and now their activity has significantly decreased," said the State Border Guard Service spokesperson.

The State Border Guard Service has not observed any significant buildup of reserves or preparations for new offensives, says Demchenko. According to him, the Russian army continues to attempt to advance deeper into Ukraine across the border, and there is a rotation of Russian combat units, but the reinforcements arriving are primarily intended to replenish losses; they are insufficient for a massive offensive.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Sumy region: number of injured rises to 39, including 25 children