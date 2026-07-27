Enemy launched 57 attacks on positions of Defence Forces: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, 27 July, Russian invaders have launched 57 attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Potapivka, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Sopych, Fotovyzh, Rohizne, Hirky, Bachivsk, Bezsalivka, Volfyne, Topolia and Brusky in the Sumy region came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 37 attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops, including two using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Most active fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders made four attempts to break through the defences towards the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Petro-Ivanivka, Anyskine and Ivashkyne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

towards the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Petro-Ivanivka, Anyskine and Ivashkyne. One combat engagement is ongoing. In the Kupiansk direction, one enemy attack towards Bohuslavka is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Ozerne and near Novoselivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakytne and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack towards Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Illinivka and towards Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne and Nove Shakhove. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Molodetske and towards Shevchenko, Novyi Donbas and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Read more: General Staff on Russian attack on Kyiv region: Civilian facility does not fall under authority of Defence Forces

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne. The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in its rear.

Read more: There were 261 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours, with fiercest fighting taking place in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff. MAP