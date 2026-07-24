Most active fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 52 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the frontline situation as of 24 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Sopych, Korenok, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Iskryskivshchyna and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region came under fire, as did Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out one air strike, launched one missile and shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 36 times, including once with a multiple-launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made three attempts to breach the defences near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack towards Kupiansk.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian Federation: heaviest fighting is in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne. One attack is still underway.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and towards Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three combat engagements are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders launched one attack near Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Illinivka and towards Mykolaipillia and Vilne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions in the Pokrovsk sector near Dorozhnie and Udachne and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka and Serhiivka.

Read more: Defence Forces strike three Russian tankers, railway bridge and enemy air defence systems – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack towards Berezove.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks towards Charivne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been reported.

Read more: "Bussol-S" radar station, warehouses, UAV command posts, and other enemy military facilities have been struck, - General Staff