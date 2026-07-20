Defence Forces strike three Russian tankers, railway bridge and enemy air defence systems – General Staff

On the night of 20 July, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck three tankers, a railway bridge, six air defence and radar reconnaissance assets, UAV command posts and other enemy military targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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"On the night of 20 July 2026, as part of efforts to degrade the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy military targets," the statement said.

Tankers

In particular, three enemy tankers were struck in the Black Sea. They are used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel for the needs of the Russian occupation forces.

Railway bridge

A railway bridge over the Kalmius River near Staromariivka in the Donetsk region was also struck. The enemy uses it to move personnel, weapons, military equipment, and materiel.

Watch more: Air Force struck building housing occupiers in Kostiantynivka, whilst FPV drone from 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated last Russian soldier. VIDEO

Other targets

A Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system, two Nebo-SV radar stations, and Nebo-U, Kasta-2E2 and Gamma-S1M radar stations, which form part of the enemy’s air defence and radar support system, were struck.

In addition, enemy UAV command posts were struck near Bila Berezka in Russia’s Bryansk region, Naumivka in Russia’s Belgorod region and Vilne Pole in the Donetsk region.

Concentrations of enemy personnel were also struck near Bahatyr and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.

"The Defence Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at ending Russia’s armed aggression," the statement said.

Read more: Two tankers, tugboat, "Svetlyak" patrol ship, oil terminal, "Slavneft-Yanos" refinery and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff