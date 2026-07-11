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Air Force struck building housing occupiers in Kostiantynivka, whilst FPV drone from 156th Mechanised Brigade eliminated last Russian soldier. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military carried out a joint operation involving aircraft and attack drones, striking a gathering of Russian troops in Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance by the 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade identified a building which the enemy was using to house personnel, after which it passed the coordinates on to Ukrainian Air Force crews.
The building was destroyed as a result of a precision air strike. During a subsequent reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian drone operators spotted a Russian soldier moving near the building, after which they struck him with an FPV drone.
Footage of the joint combat operation was released by servicemen of the 156th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
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