Two tankers, tugboat, "Svetlyak" patrol ship, oil terminal, "Slavneft-Yanos" refinery and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff

On 16 July and overnight into 17 July 2026, as part of efforts to degrade the Russian aggressor’s military and economic potential, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a number of important enemy military and military-economic targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Tankers struck

Two tankers (one of them a gas carrier) and one tugboat were struck in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The tankers are used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products and liquefied gas in circumvention of international sanctions, as well as to carry fuel for the Russian Armed Forces.

Patrol ship

A Project 10410 Svetlyak patrol ship was separately struck in Kerch (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Project 10410 Svetlyak ships are designed to patrol maritime areas and escort ships and other vessels. They can also be used to support operations by the Russian Navy and other Russian security agencies.

Read more: 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, tugboat, radar station and other Russian military facilities were hit, - General Staff

Oil infrastructure

The TES-Terminal-1 oil terminal and a fuel and lubricants depot in Kerch (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were also struck.

In addition, the Shakhtarsk oil depot in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, was struck.

On 16 July, a strike was carried out on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Russia’s Yaroslavl region).

A hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the premises. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being assessed.

"Slavneft-YANOS is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation and the largest refinery in the central part of the country. Its average refining volume is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise produces petrol, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, bitumen and other petroleum products used, among other things, to meet the needs of Russia’s military-industrial complex and armed forces," the General Staff said.

See more: Widespread power cuts have occurred in occupied Crimea, and explosion was heard. PHOTO

Bridges and other targets

A railway bridge over the Kalmius River near Staromariivka in the Donetsk region and a road bridge near Kozyno in Russia’s Kursk region were struck. The enemy uses both bridges for military logistics.

An enemy logistics supplies depot near Pokrovsk and an enemy command-and-observation post near Novotroitske in the Donetsk region were also struck.

Read more: Critical facility at "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" refinery in Bashkortostan has been hit, - SOF