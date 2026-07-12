Widespread power cuts have occurred in occupied Crimea, and explosion was heard. PHOTO

On the night of 12 July, widespread power cuts occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea. A loud explosion was heard shortly before.

This was reported by the Telegram channel ‘Crimean Wind’, according to Censor.NET.

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Night-time attack on Crimea

It is reported that Simferopol was left completely without power, whilst Bakhchysarai and Sevastopol were partially affected.

Kerch, Yalta and Feodosia, as well as settlements around Sevastopol, were also without power.

Furthermore, "Crimean Wind" reported that an alarm was sounded in Sevastopol due to the threat of drones. Drone activity has also been recorded in Kerch.

Crimea without power

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