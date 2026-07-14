Critical facility at "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" refinery in Bashkortostan has been hit, - SOF

On the night of July 14, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat"—one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation, located in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan. The mission was carried out in coordination with "Chernaya Iskra," an underground insurgent movement operating within the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

What is known about the facility?

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" was the last major gasoline producer that had not yet been struck in 2026.

The SSO drones successfully reached their targets. According to preliminary data, the critical AVT-6 primary oil distillation unit and other production facilities at the plant were hit.

Read more: SSU has identified targets of strikes during first week of 40-day operation: oil refineries, oil depots, and Russian military facilities have been hit

The Special Operations Forces’ drones traveled about 1,500 kilometers to reach the facility.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out Ukraine’s long-range sanctions against russia," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out at the "Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat" oil refinery in Bashkortostan following a drone attack.

Watch more: SSU drones struck two oil refineries in Bashkortostan and oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO