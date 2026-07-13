SSU has identified targets of strikes during first week of 40-day operation: oil refineries, oil depots, and Russian military facilities have been hit

Over the course of the week, the SSU struck a "shadow fleet" tanker, oil refineries, oil depots, terminals, military airfields, and ammunition depots in Russia and the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"Last week, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a series of long-range strikes against strategic military and fuel-and-energy facilities of the aggressor state. All of these special operations are part of a campaign to systematically reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation, which was approved by the President of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Strike on a tanker of Russia’s "shadow fleet" near Yalta

The SSU’s Sea Baby maritime drone struck a Suezmax-class tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet." The vessel was located near the temporarily occupied city of Yalta within Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone. Despite attempts by Russian aircraft to intercept the maritime drone, the Sea Baby successfully struck the stern of the tanker.

The tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine for transporting Russian oil in circumvention of international restrictions.

Strikes on Russian Oil Depots and an Oil Pumping Station

The "Cherkasy" oil pumping station (Bashkortostan) is one of the key facilities in the "Transneft–Ural" system, located 1,500 km from Ukraine’s state border. At least eight SSU strike drones struck the station’s tank farm and production facilities. Nearly 2 million metric tons of petroleum products are transported through this facility each year.

A fire broke out at the "Chervona Zoria" oil depot (Tver Region) after it was struck by Ukrainian drones. The oil depot handles the receipt, storage, and distribution of gasoline and diesel fuel.

In addition, the "Stavropolskaya" oil depot (Stavropol Krai)—another key component of Russia’s fuel logistics—was attacked. A massive fire broke out at the facility following the strike.

A tank containing petroleum products and a pumping station at the "TES-Terminal-1" oil depot in Kerch were also hit.

Read more: We must admit Russia has fuel shortage due to UAV "hits" on refineries – Russian Deputy PM Novak

Strikes on three key Russian oil facilities

Ukrainian drones attacked the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, the "Vysotsk" Oil Terminal, and the "First Plant" Oil Refinery in the Kaluga Region. A fire broke out at one of the facilities following the strike:

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and the "Yaroslavl" Oil Pumping Station (Yaroslavl Oblast) — one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation;

The oil loading terminal at the "Vysotsk" seaport (Leningrad Oblast)—as a result of the strike, two oil loading stands were put out of commission and three tanks containing petroleum products were damaged;

The "First Plant" Oil Refinery (Kaluga Oblast)—a fire broke out at the facility following a strike by Ukrainian drones.

An airfield in Crimea, a "Pantsir-S2" system, and the occupiers' UAV depots were targeted by the SSU

The SSU reported strikes on military targets in Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, including an airfield, an air defense system, UAV operator bases, and an ammunition depot. Specifically, at the "Hvardiiske" airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, three hangars containing aircraft were struck.

Read more: For second time this week, SSU struck "Saky" and "Hvardiiske" airfields in occupied Crimea

A "Pantsir-S2" air defense missile system near Simferopol and a mobile fire group in Kerch were also targeted.

In Kurakhove and Hranitne (Donetsk Oblast), fire was directed at the deployment sites of UAV unit crews; warehouses containing drones and their combat components were destroyed, as were ground control stations for unmanned systems.

In Sorokyne (Luhansk Oblast), a warehouse containing large-caliber weapons was struck. The strike triggered a massive fire and a sustained detonation of ammunition.

"The SSU is systematically extending the war into Russian territory and carrying out strikes in the temporarily occupied territories, weakening the military and economic infrastructure of the aggressor state. Thanks to such special operations, the enemy is paying an increasingly higher price for every day of the war against Ukraine," the Security Service of Ukraine emphasized.





