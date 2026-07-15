17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, tugboat, radar station and other Russian military facilities were hit, - General Staff

On July 14 and during the night of July 15, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A Strike Against Russian Tankers

On the night of July 15, 17 oil tankers, two gas tankers, and one tugboat were struck in the waters of the Black Sea.

Oil tankers are used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions. Gas carriers transport liquefied hydrocarbon gases and support the functioning of the aggressor state’s fuel and energy sector.

Watch more: USF struck 20 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" in Black Sea overnight, – Madyar. VIDEO

Other lesions

An enemy radar station in the Novozlatopol area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was also struck.

In addition, an enemy logistics depot in Dokuchaevsk and an enemy ammunition depot in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, were struck.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that over the course of 9 days, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 116 vessels belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Sea of Azov.