USF struck 20 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" in Black Sea overnight, – Madyar. VIDEO

Unmanned systems forces struck 20 vessels belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the Black Sea overnight.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"116 vessels of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in the Sea of Azov – the first round of the naval battle is over. Now in the Black Sea, it’s 20–0 for today: 17 oil tankers, 2 gas tankers and 1 tugboat have been sunk," he said.

The USF commander also responded to the occupying country’s Foreign Minister, Lavrov, who had described the strikes on Russian tankers as "piracy".

"Driven by intolerance verging on fierce hatred towards any encroachment upon Mother Ukraine, and by the legacy of generations who, a century ago, defended Ukrainian lands in their Cossack galleys and destroyed the far larger and better-armed Ottoman fleet.

No piracy, Lavrov – just business. Yours, bloody business. In the sights of the Freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird. Into the depths of the sea.

"That’s what you’ll get, enemy…", Brovdi concluded.

Watch more: Occupiers filmed destruction of Russian ’shadow fleet’ tankers in Sea of Azov. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that over the course of nine days, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 116 vessels belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Sea of Azov.

Read more: USF struck 15 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" overnight. Air defence and energy infrastructure were targeted, – Madyar. VIDEO