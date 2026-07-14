Eleven vessels of Russian Federation’s ’shadow fleet’ were struck overnight in Sea of Azov, – Madyar. VIDEO

On the night of 14 July, soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 11 vessels belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Over the course of nine days, 116 invaders’ vessels were attacked in the Sea of Azov as part of Operation ‘MoLoChKa’.

Overnight, 5 tankers, 5 dry cargo ships and 1 tugboat were hit.

Watch more: Operation "Crimean Switch": Unmanned Systems Forces disable Kuban–Crimea energy bridge and destroy S-400, Pantsir and Tor systems. VIDEO

"The paralysis of the Russian Federation’s feeder fleet (small and medium-sized ‘courier’ 140-metre flat-bottomed tankers with a deadweight of 7,000 tonnes each), as a significant component of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet, effectively prevents the export of ‘black gold’ from the Russian Federation’s port oil transhipment bases and loading terminals via the Volga-Don Canal and the Sea of Azov to large tankers, which, due to their draught, cannot enter the oil terminal or port and are forced to be bunkered (loaded) from the holds of those ‘courier’ tankers in the Black Sea roadstead, taking on board the volume from 12 to 15 such vessels skimming the water’s surface.

Furthermore, the burning of these ‘worm-like camel’ tankers (and the tugs that persistently haul them across the sea after they have been hit) restricts the delivery of scarce petrol to Crimea through the narrow bottleneck of the Azov Sea’s shallow waters, leaving road and rail tankers as the primary – and highly dangerous – means of delivery, which are also under fire from the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird, whether on tarmac or railway tracks," explained the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Watch more: For fourth day running, Russian shadow fleet has been ablaze in waters of Sea of Azov following attacks by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO