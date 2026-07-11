Occupiers filmed destruction of Russian ’shadow fleet’ tankers in Sea of Azov. VIDEO
Videos have been published online in which eyewitnesses filmed the moment Russian tankers were hit in the waters of the Sea of Azov.
According to Censor.NET, on the night of 11 July, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as part of measures to reduce the aggressor country’s military and economic potential, carried out strikes against enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.
According to available data, 21 Russian tankers were hit.
In one video, a Russian sailor filmed an explosion near his vessel during the attack.
Other footage shows a burning tanker belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ near the coast.
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