USF struck 15 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" overnight. Air defence and energy infrastructure were targeted, – Madyar. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems struck 15 vessels belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet overnight

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

These include 7 tankers, 5 dry cargo ships, 1 ferry and 2 tugs.

"In total, between 6 and 13 July, effective strikes were carried out against 105 vessels.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

In occupied Crimea and other territories, during the nights of 12–13 July, nine power substations of varying capacities were struck, as well as the strategic ‘Crimea’ electricity transfer point on the Kuban–Crimea power bridge from the Russian Federation, for the second time in 48 hours.

"Four air defence elements were neutralised. An S-400 ‘Triumph’ launcher, a ‘Tor’ air defence system and two radar complexes were destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, USF ‘Birds’ have engaged 1,725 targets across the tactical depth of the entire front, including 418 ‘worms’," the commander added.

Watch more: 90 Russian vessels were struck in Sea of Azov over course of week, and 14 overnight, - USF Commander Brovdi. VIDEO