Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian Federation: heaviest fighting is in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Russian troops launched their most intense assaults in the Pokrovsk sector. Overall, Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks across most sections of the front line. A total of 233 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles and carried out 93 air strikes, during which 308 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,463 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,230 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 25 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one enemy assault. Meanwhile, the aggressor carried out three air strikes using nine guided bombs and conducted 85 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled eleven enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Vilcha, Starytsia and Lyman, as well as towards Khatne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched fifteen attacks in the areas of Lyman, Stavky and Ozerny, as well as in the direction of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 19 assaults in the areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka, as well as in the directions of Piskunivka, Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched four attacks in the directions of Yurkivka, Pryvilne, Nykyforivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, sixteen attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil and Illinivka, as well as in the direction of Mykolaipil.

The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 36 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Rodynske, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Dorozhne, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Nikanorivka, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Myrne and Udachne.

Read also on "Censor.NET": The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction: the ratio of forces is 1:6 in some places, – Pivnenko

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out six attacks in the directions of the settlements of Piddubne, Novoheorhiivka, Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske and Rybne.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the occupiers launched 12 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance towards Olenokostyantynivka, Kosivtseve, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance towards Shcherbakiv, Stepove and Primorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five artillery systems, one drone control centre and one enemy logistics depot.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1, 410 personnel. Ten tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 76 artillery systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, two missiles, one aircraft, twelve ground-based robotic systems, 1,652 unmanned aerial vehicles, 544 enemy vehicles and one piece of specialist equipment.