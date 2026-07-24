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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,436,100 personnel (+1,410 in past 24 hours), 12,201 tanks, 46,646 artillery systems, and 25,000 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,436,100 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 23, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,436,100 (+1,410) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,201 (+10) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,000 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 46,646 (+76) units
  • MLRS – 1,968 (+7) units
  • air defense systems – 1,516 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+1) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,006 (+12) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 425,240 (+1,652) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,938 (+2) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 124,787 (+544) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,454 (+1) units

Read more: 178 combat engagements on frontline: Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 17 enemy assaults in Sloviansk sector – General Staff

Втрати ворога за 23 липня

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