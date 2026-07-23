178 combat engagements on frontline: Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 17 enemy assaults in Sloviansk sector – General Staff

Since the beginning of 23 July, 178 combat engagements have been recorded on the frontline.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy launched one missile strike using three missiles, carried out 60 air strikes and dropped 198 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,424 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas 2,359 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defence Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack. The enemy also carried out three air strikes using nine guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas 50 times.

Watch more: Russians use "Rubikon" and "Rassvet" to bypass communication problems, - AAT. VIDEO

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units nine times near Vovchansk, Khatnie, Yurchenkove, Vilcha, Lyman and Starytsia.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

Hostilities in the east

Ten attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded in the Lyman sector near Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman and Ozerne. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 17 attempts by the invaders to advance near Piskunivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: Tanker, pontoon crossing and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff

Three enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Pryvilne, Nykyforivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults near Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Mykolaipillia.

The enemy carried out a total of 21 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Hannivka, Shevchenko, Nykanorivka, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Myrne and Udachne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 39 occupiers were eliminated and nine wounded in this sector today. One vehicle, four pieces of special equipment and one enemy UAV command post were destroyed. Two enemy artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged. A total of 297 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske and Rybne.

Read more: Enemy attacks Defence Forces’ positions 79 times: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Situation in the south

Nine attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Kosivtseve, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Tsvitkove and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepove.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors.

Read more: "Bussol-S" radar station, warehouses, UAV command posts, and other enemy military facilities have been struck, - General Staff