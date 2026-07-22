Enemy attacks Defence Forces’ positions 79 times: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of Wednesday, July 22, Russian troops have attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces 79 times along the front.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 4:00 p.m., according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Korenok, Sopych, Potapivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Budky, Volfyne, Ulanove, Buniakyne, Seredyna-Buda, Buvalyne, Bachivsk, Hirky, Sukhodil and Tovstodubove in the Sumy region and Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region came under fire.

Read more: "Bussol-S" radar station, warehouses, UAV command posts, and other enemy military facilities have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy shelled settlements and Ukrainian troop positions 32 times, including once using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made six attempts to breach our defences near Fyholivka and toward Ternova, Prylipka, Kutkivka and Malyi Burluk. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

near Fyholivka and toward Ternova, Prylipka, Kutkivka and Malyi Burluk. Two combat engagements are ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance near Novomykhailivka and Novoselivka and toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky and Ozerne. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and toward Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders launched three attacks near Nykyforivka and toward Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled ten attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar and toward Dovha Balka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have made 19 attempts since the beginning of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions near Kotlyne and Udachne and toward Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Svitле, Shevchenko and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks near Ternove and Kalynivske.

See more: Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks toward Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

toward Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Tsvitkove and Charivne. In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance near Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky and toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation have been reported in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Defence Forces strike three Russian tankers, railway bridge and enemy air defence systems – General Staff