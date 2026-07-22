Major-General Skybiuk will become new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Major General Ihor Skybiuk will become the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We have determined the sequence of further steps. Decisions regarding the replacement of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be formalised today – the relevant decrees are being prepared. Together with Mykhailo Drapatyi and Yevhen Khmara, we have decided that Major General Ihor Skybiuk will become the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – a highly experienced military officer with whom the new Commander-in-Chief has defended Ukraine side by side. It is important that all components of our army continue to function in perfect harmony. We also jointly determined how Oleksandr Syrskyi and Andrii Hnatov will continue to serve in the defence of our state," the President noted.

Organisational decisions were also discussed.

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"In particular, this concerns the development of Ukraine’s cyber forces, the training of soldiers and the strengthening of our units’ capabilities, as well as the development of the corps system. It was noted that a practical, effective mobilisation process is a priority for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actual ability to carry out defence tasks. He thanked the Ukrainian Defence Forces for implementing the plan for long-range sanctions against Russia, as well as for the consistency in carrying out middle strikes. Yevhen Khmara is addressing the issues regarding supplies for deep strikes and middle strikes, which have been discussed in recent days with combat commanders and arms manufacturers," said Zelenskyy.

They discussed the situation and the execution of defence tasks in the Oleksandrivka sector, in the Donetsk region and other areas of intense combat operations.

"I would like to thank all Ukrainian units for their strength and the full implementation of the relevant operations. We have identified steps, decisions and appointments of officials that should accelerate the implementation of key initiatives in the field of air defence – our ‘Freia’ anti-ballistic programme, work with the United States on licences for the production of ‘Patriots’, as well as cooperation with our European partners on specific joint programmes.



Thank you to Oleksandr Syrskyi and Andrii Hnatov! I wish Mykhailo Drapatyi and Ihor Skybiuk good luck in battle, victories for Ukraine and success in defeating the Russian occupiers! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" – the President concluded.

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