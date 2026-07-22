Fedorov congratulated Drapatyi on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and telephoned Syrskyi
Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov congratulated Mykhailo Drapatyi on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also telephoned Oleksandr Syrskyi to thank him for his work following the President’s decision to dismiss him.
He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
About Drapatyi
Fedorov noted that Drapatyi would bring "a breath of fresh air and new hope to the struggle of free people for freedom and justice".
The former defence minister described Major General Drapatyi as "a voice for change that was impossible to ignore".
"Now, the high expectations of Ukrainians must be met with a clear vision for ending the war for Independence, a strong team and decisive actions aimed at saving the lives of our soldiers, the robotization of the front line, delivering asymmetric strikes and exhaustion of the Russian economy," Fedorov wrote.
About Syrskyi
According to Fedorov, he rang Syrskyi and thanked him for defending the Kyiv region, the Kharkiv operation and other historic battles.
"But we need to move even faster and write new chapters, correcting all previous mistakes. Thank you to everyone involved!" he added.
New Cabinet and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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