Fedorov congratulated Drapatyi on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and telephoned Syrskyi

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov congratulated Mykhailo Drapatyi on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also telephoned Oleksandr Syrskyi to thank him for his work following the President’s decision to dismiss him.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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About Drapatyi

Fedorov noted that Drapatyi would bring "a breath of fresh air and new hope to the struggle of free people for freedom and justice".

The former defence minister described Major General Drapatyi as "a voice for change that was impossible to ignore".

"Now, the high expectations of Ukrainians must be met with a clear vision for ending the war for Independence, a strong team and decisive actions aimed at saving the lives of our soldiers, the robotization of the front line, delivering asymmetric strikes and exhaustion of the Russian economy," Fedorov wrote.

Read more: Syrskyi dismissed as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

About Syrskyi

According to Fedorov, he rang Syrskyi and thanked him for defending the Kyiv region, the Kharkiv operation and other historic battles.

"But we need to move even faster and write new chapters, correcting all previous mistakes. Thank you to everyone involved!" he added.

Read more: Drapatyi is new Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

New Cabinet and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with Fedorov, "decisive meeting" takes place – President’s Office (updated)