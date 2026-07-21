Zelenskyy meets with Fedorov, "decisive meeting" takes place – President’s Office (updated)

Presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had held "decisive meetings" amid protests calling for the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Censor.NET, Lytvyn wrote this in response to a post by Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi on X.

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Response from the Bankova

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, who organised the rallies in Franko Square, directly asked representatives of the President’s Office when the public would hear a clear and considered position from the president.

Zelenskyy’s adviser replied in the comments under Koziatynskyi’s post:

"One almost decisive meeting with the president has just ended, and another, now effectively decisive, is currently underway. Once the decisions have been made, an official announcement will follow immediately."

Meeting with Fedorov

Speaking to journalists later, Lytvyn said that Zelenskyy had met with Fedorov earlier today. He did not disclose any further details of their conversation.

Read more: Syrskyi’s fate has been decided, only question is who will succeed him, - The Guardian

Background

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Among the leading candidates being considered to replace him are Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol, Third Army Corps Commander Andrii Biletskyi and Khartiia National Guard Corps Commander Ihor Obolienskyi.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine subsequently said that reports of Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Denys Prokopenko, commander of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps; Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Ihor Obolienskyi, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps; Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi and others.

Watch more: "We want there to be dialogue between people and authorities": Marichka Padalko and Yevhen Klopotenko joined the protest in support of Fedorov. VIDEO