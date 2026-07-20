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Media reports of Syrskyi’s dismissal are untrue, he and Hnatov continue to perform their duties – General Staff
Reports circulating online, including on social media and in some media outlets, claiming that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi has allegedly been dismissed are untrue.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of the General Staff.
Official statement from the General Staff
The General Staff noted that General Syrskyi continues to perform his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov also continues to perform his official duties.
"Dismissal from these positions takes place pursuant to a decree by the President of Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.
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