Media reports of Syrskyi’s dismissal are untrue, he and Hnatov continue to perform their duties – General Staff

Reports circulating online, including on social media and in some media outlets, claiming that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi has allegedly been dismissed are untrue.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of the General Staff.

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Official statement from the General Staff

The General Staff noted that General Syrskyi continues to perform his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov also continues to perform his official duties.

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"Dismissal from these positions takes place pursuant to a decree by the President of Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.