"Fedorov = future", "Syrskyi out": third day of protests is taking place in Lviv. PHOTOS
On the evening of 18 July, another protest is taking place in Lviv against the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The people of Lviv are also calling for Oleksandr Syrskyi to be removed from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".
Lviv protests for a third day
At around 7.00 pm, protesters gathered on Svobody Avenue near the monument to Taras Shevchenko. They held placards reading: "The source of power is the people", "Fedorov = the future", "Syrskyi out", "I should be on holiday, not the Verkhovna Rada", and so on. People also chanted "The nation needs innovation", "Change or die", and "Without the rear, there is no front".
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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