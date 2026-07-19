"Fedorov = future", "Syrskyi out": third day of protests is taking place in Lviv. PHOTOS

On the evening of 18 July, another protest is taking place in Lviv against the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The people of Lviv are also calling for Oleksandr Syrskyi to be removed from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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Lviv protests for a third day

At around 7.00 pm, protesters gathered on Svobody Avenue near the monument to Taras Shevchenko. They held placards reading: "The source of power is the people", "Fedorov = the future", "Syrskyi out", "I should be on holiday, not the Verkhovna Rada", and so on. People also chanted "The nation needs innovation", "Change or die", and "Without the rear, there is no front".

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

See also: Rally in support of Fedorov takes place again in Lviv. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT