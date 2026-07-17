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News Photo Fedorov’s resignation
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Rally in support of Fedorov takes place again in Lviv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 17 July, another rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is taking place in Lviv.

A Censor.NET correspondent reports this from the scene.

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Rally in support of Fedorov 

Participants gathered on Svobody Avenue to call for Fedorov to remain defence minister. They are also calling for the dismissal of Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The participants are holding placards reading: "Keep Fedorov as defence minister", "Syrskyi out" and "Fedorov’s dismissal is a betrayal of the army and the people".

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

Rally in Lviv

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
  • On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
  • Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
  • On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

Read more: Military officer Mykhailova: I received calls asking where young man organising protests in support of Fedorov is serving

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event (136) Lviv (370) Mykhailo Fedorov (383) Lviv region (399) Lvivskyy district (135)
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