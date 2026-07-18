Zelenskyy may replace Syrskyi; interviews with candidates are scheduled for weekend, - Financial Times

Against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly considering his possible replacement. According to sources, he plans to meet with candidates for the post as early as this weekend, 18–19 July.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Financial Times has written about this, citing an unnamed senior official in the President’s Office.

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A replacement for Syrskyi

According to the publication’s source, Zelenskyy is prepared to make a decision on replacing Syrskyi if he finds a candidate capable of seamlessly taking over command of the Armed Forces and ensuring the defence of the 1,200-kilometre front line.

At the same time, as the Financial Times notes, the president began considering the possibility of the commander-in-chief’s resignation after protests triggered by the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov escalated into demands for Syrskyi’s resignation as well.

See more: "Syrskyi out!": Protest in support of Fedorov draws more participants. PHOTOS

Appointment of an ambassador to the US

At the same time, according to the publication, President Zelenskyy is continuing his search for a candidate for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the US. Former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko remains the most likely candidate.

According to the publication’s sources close to the head of state, Zelenskyy is continuing to try to persuade Svyrydenko to head the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Washington, although, they say, she previously declined such an offer.

Read more: Magyar responds to reports of "reprisals" against military personnel taking part in rallies

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation