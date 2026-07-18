Zelenskyy may replace Syrskyi; interviews with candidates are scheduled for weekend, - Financial Times
Against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly considering his possible replacement. According to sources, he plans to meet with candidates for the post as early as this weekend, 18–19 July.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Financial Times has written about this, citing an unnamed senior official in the President’s Office.
A replacement for Syrskyi
According to the publication’s source, Zelenskyy is prepared to make a decision on replacing Syrskyi if he finds a candidate capable of seamlessly taking over command of the Armed Forces and ensuring the defence of the 1,200-kilometre front line.
At the same time, as the Financial Times notes, the president began considering the possibility of the commander-in-chief’s resignation after protests triggered by the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov escalated into demands for Syrskyi’s resignation as well.
Appointment of an ambassador to the US
At the same time, according to the publication, President Zelenskyy is continuing his search for a candidate for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the US. Former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko remains the most likely candidate.
According to the publication’s sources close to the head of state, Zelenskyy is continuing to try to persuade Svyrydenko to head the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Washington, although, they say, she previously declined such an offer.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
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