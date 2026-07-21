"We want there to be dialogue between people and authorities": Marichka Padalko and Yevhen Klopotenko joined the protest in support of Fedorov. VIDEO

In Kyiv, well-known public figures joined a protest against the resignation of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Among them were, in particular, TV presenter Marichka Padalko and chef and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko.

In an exclusive interview with Censor.NET, they explained why they had taken part in the protest.

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TV presenter Marichka Padalko said she attended the rally at the request of her husband and son, who serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"I’ve been here every day so far, and today I was thinking of giving it a miss, but the two men who mean the most to me asked me to be here. Because they can’t be here themselves. They are my husband and my son, who are in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s why I’m here on their behalf," she said.

For his part, chef Yevhen Klopotenko emphasised the need for dialogue between the public and the authorities.

"I’m here today because I really want there to be a dialogue between the people and the authorities. Of course, there are many tools; there need to be institutions and processes in place to make this work, but clearly, when there are so many people and everyone is firmly behind Ukraine — wanting it to exist, wanting it to be here — I firmly believe that this is an active majority and it has something to say. And I’m in favour of us learning to listen to one another. Because very often, at various levels – in local government, in central government – people aren’t asked: ‘Is it okay with you if we do it this way, or does anyone need this?’ And because they don’t ask, we end up having to sort out a lot of things later on. So now we’re saying: ‘Take note, there seem to be problems.’ And the authorities seem to be starting to listen, because they’re hearing the information that’s in the media. So this tool works. Whether it’s the best one — I’m not sure. What I’m here for is to make sure we’re heard," said Klopotenko.

As a reminder, on the evening of Monday, 20 July, Ukrainians took to the streets for the fifth time in a number of Ukrainian cities to protest against the resignation of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The new Cabinet, Fedorov’s resignation and the possible replacement of Syrskyi

Read more: Protests for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation continue in Kyiv and other cities for fifth day. VIDEO&PHOTOS