Zelenskyy prepares to sack Syrskyi: Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk among possible successors – Zhelezniak
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Zhelezniak’s inside information
"My sources are saying the same thing. I do not yet have final confirmation, particularly regarding who will replace him. The names mentioned were Biletskyi, Drapatyi, Apostol, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk. For now (and these are only rumours), Apostol appears to have the best chance. We will find out soon," he clarified.
He also reported that a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today.
"So the news will likely come around that time," the MP said.
Background
Earlier, the General Staff stressed that media reports about Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue and that both he and Hnatov continued to perform their duties.
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