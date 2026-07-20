"Bring Fedorov back, sack Syrskyi": protests enter their fourth day in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the evening of Sunday, 19 July, people gathered once again in Kyiv and Lviv to protest, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Minister of Defence. There are also calls for Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Videos of the protests are being shared on social media, reports Censor.NET.
Kyiv
Several hundred people have already gathered in the capital near the Franko Theatre. Protesters are demanding reforms within the army, as well as proper treatment of Ukrainian servicemen by the command.
Protesters are chanting: "Syrskyi – out!", "No to repression of the military".
Lviv
In Lviv, protesters have gathered on Svobody Avenue. People are shouting: "Syrskyi out!".
Other cities
Other Ukrainian cities have also joined the protests. Protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated to the Ministry of Defense, and in several cities they are also calling for the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to "Suspilne".
In particular, protests are taking place in Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Mukachevo, Chernivtsi, Uzhhorod, and other cities across Ukraine.
This is now the fourth day of protests.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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