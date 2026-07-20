"Bring Fedorov back, sack Syrskyi": protests enter their fourth day in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of Sunday, 19 July, people gathered once again in Kyiv and Lviv to protest, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Minister of Defence. There are also calls for Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Videos of the protests are being shared on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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Kyiv

Several hundred people have already gathered in the capital near the Franko Theatre. Protesters are demanding reforms within the army, as well as proper treatment of Ukrainian servicemen by the command.

Protesters are chanting: "Syrskyi – out!", "No to repression of the military".

Lviv

In Lviv, protesters have gathered on Svobody Avenue. People are shouting: "Syrskyi out!".

Other cities

Other Ukrainian cities have also joined the protests. Protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated to the Ministry of Defense, and in several cities they are also calling for the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to "Suspilne".

In particular, protests are taking place in Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Mukachevo, Chernivtsi, Uzhhorod, and other cities across Ukraine.

Photo: Suspilne







Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

This is now the fourth day of protests.

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation