"General must go": Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran Koziatynskyi has called on Ukrainians to take to streets to demand Syrskyi’s dismissal

Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a member of the ‘Ulf’ medical unit, has called on citizens to take part in protests in Kyiv and other cities demanding the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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A veteran’s appeal

"A meeting of the High Command is scheduled for tomorrow (20 July, – ed.), at which a decision on Syrskyi is to be taken. It is therefore extremely important to take to the streets again today to protest and reiterate our demands. I urge people not only in Kyiv but also in other cities to come out," wrote the human rights defender.

He stressed that keeping Syrskyi in his post at this stage would not only mean ignoring the will of the people, but would also demoralise the army.

"The general must go," added Koziatynskyi.

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