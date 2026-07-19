"General must go": Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran Koziatynskyi has called on Ukrainians to take to streets to demand Syrskyi’s dismissal
Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a member of the ‘Ulf’ medical unit, has called on citizens to take part in protests in Kyiv and other cities demanding the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
A veteran’s appeal
"A meeting of the High Command is scheduled for tomorrow (20 July, – ed.), at which a decision on Syrskyi is to be taken. It is therefore extremely important to take to the streets again today to protest and reiterate our demands. I urge people not only in Kyiv but also in other cities to come out," wrote the human rights defender.
He stressed that keeping Syrskyi in his post at this stage would not only mean ignoring the will of the people, but would also demoralise the army.
"The general must go," added Koziatynskyi.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers resigned automatically along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. The participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had appointed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. As well as demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine in which participants are demanding the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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