Protests for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation continue in Kyiv and other cities for fifth day. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Monday evening, 20 July, Ukrainians took to the streets in several cities for the fifth time to protest against the resignation of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

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People took to the streets for the fifth time

In Kyiv, people gathered in the square outside the Franko Theatre. As of 7:00 p.m., around a hundred people had assembled there.

Photo: Suspilne

Video: Censor.NET correspondent at the scene

Video: Censor.NET correspondent at the scene

Residents of Lviv also joined the peaceful protest over Fedorov’s resignation. Participants are demanding his return to the Defence Ministry and the replacement of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Photo: Suspilne

People are also protesting in Ivano-Frankivsk. They are chanting: "No to repression against service members", "Syrskyi out" and "Power belongs to the people".

A protest is also taking place in Mykolaiv. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people are calling for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be replaced

Photo: Suspilne

Around a hundred people joined the protest in Dnipro. Participants are demanding communication between the public and the authorities, Mykhailo Fedorov’s return as defence minister, the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the return of lawmakers from recess.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

They are chanting: "We need Fedorov", "Syrskyi must resign", "Power belongs to the people" and "This is no time for holidays".

Protests are also taking place in Cherkasy and Lutsk.

Photo: Suspilne

See more: Rally in support of Fedorov takes place again in Lviv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of 17 July, another rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is taking place in Lviv.

A Censor.NET correspondent reports this from the scene.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Rally in support of Fedorov

Participants gathered on Svobody Avenue to call for Fedorov to remain defence minister. They are also calling for the dismissal of Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The participants are holding placards reading: "Keep Fedorov as defence minister", "Syrskyi out" and "Fedorov’s dismissal is a betrayal of the army and the people".

New Cabinet of Ministers, Fedorov’s resignation and possible replacement of Syrskyi

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

The Financial Times reported that amid protests in Ukraine whose participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering replacing him.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. The leading candidates reportedly under consideration to replace him are Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol, Third Army Corps Commander Andrii Biletskyi and Khartiia National Guard Corps Commander Ihor Obolienskyi.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine subsequently said that reports of Syrskyi’s dismissal were false.

See more: Protest demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement is continuing for third day in Kyiv. PHOTOS