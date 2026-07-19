Protest demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement is continuing for third day in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the evening of 18 July, a protest is taking place in Kyiv for the third day running, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Minister of Defence. Protesters are also calling for the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne" and hromadske.

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Kyiv residents have taken to the streets again

Over a thousand Kyiv residents have gathered for a protest near the Ivan Franko Theatre.

Protesters are chanting "Ukraine is Europe", "One united Ukraine", "Change or die", "This is no laughing matter; the government is no joke", "Servant of the People, come out to the people", "The people are the government".

Photo: hromadske

Photo: hromadske

Photo: hromadske

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

See more: "Fedorov = future", "Syrskyi out": third day of protests is taking place in Lviv. PHOTOS