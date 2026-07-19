Protest demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement is continuing for third day in Kyiv. PHOTOS
On the evening of 18 July, a protest is taking place in Kyiv for the third day running, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Minister of Defence. Protesters are also calling for the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne" and hromadske.
Kyiv residents have taken to the streets again
Over a thousand Kyiv residents have gathered for a protest near the Ivan Franko Theatre.
Protesters are chanting "Ukraine is Europe", "One united Ukraine", "Change or die", "This is no laughing matter; the government is no joke", "Servant of the People, come out to the people", "The people are the government".
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement as defence minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Financial Times reported that, against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, in which participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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