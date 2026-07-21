Syrskyi dismissed as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this in an address on 21 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the decision

"It is a fact that Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered results for Ukraine in the defence of Kyiv, the Kharkiv offensive operation and the Kursk operation. We have come a long way, Ukraine’s defence continues, and every warrior must be treated with dignity. I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrskyi and every one of our warriors for Ukraine’s strong positions on the front line. I am grateful to Mykhailo Drapatyi for precisely this approach. Today, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Andrii Hnatov and I discussed future formats of service and the proper handover of responsibilities.

"We all share one desire: victory over the enemy and the creation of conditions on the front line and through pressure on Russia that would allow us to compel Russia to make peace. Tomorrow, we will formalise all the decisions. Ukraine must emerge stronger from this situation, and things will become more difficult for Russia. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Syrskyi’s fate has been decided, only question is who will succeed him, - The Guardian

Former defence minister adviser Serhii Sternenko was the first to report the dismissal on the evening of 21 July. The Ukraine Context Telegram channel, which is close to the President’s Office, also reported it.

Background

Earlier, the General Staff said media reports about Syrskyi’s dismissal were untrue and that he and Hnatov continued to perform their duties.

For his part, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak claimed that Zelenskyy was preparing to dismiss Syrskyi, with Apostol, Drapatyi, Biletskyi, Obolienskyi and Horbatiuk among his possible successors.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Prokopenko, commander of the Azov 1st Corps of the National Guard; Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Obolienskyi, commander of the Khartiia 2nd Corps of the National Guard; Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and others.

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