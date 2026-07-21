Yermak and "Servant of People" Arakhamiia backed Fedorov’s dismissal – journalist Tkach

Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, supported the dismissal of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Mykhailo Tkach, head of Ukrainska Pravda’s investigative unit, said this on UP Chat, Censor.NET reports.

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Influence of Yermak and Arakhamiia

According to Tkach, despite the formal change in the configuration of power, Yermak has retained leverage over decision-making in the country.

"There are people around the president, a small circle... whom he listens to and who advise him. These people have their own logic... Andrii Yermak clearly remains among them (although not in the same capacity as before). We have heard from more than five sources who say that he was involved in this situation. He has his own motive," Tkach said.

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The second key figure who persuaded Zelenskyy to get rid of Fedorov was Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the parliamentary majority faction, whose influence has grown significantly in recent months.

"Davyd Arakhamiia, whose influence expanded following Andriy Yermak’s resignation, is clearly also among the circle of people whom the president listens to. Sources in political circles have also told me that Arakhamiia was not trying to dissuade the president from dismissing Mykhailo Fedorov, but quite the opposite. These are the two principal figures at the moment," the journalist said.

Concerns over an election race

In addition to the advice from Yermak and Arakhamiia, Zelenskyy’s personal perception of the situation was another important factor.

"It seems to me that political ambitions and the president being repeatedly warned that Mykhailo Fedorov could become a contender in a future election were also among the reasons," Tkach added.

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