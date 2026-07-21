Yermak and "Servant of People" Arakhamiia backed Fedorov’s dismissal – journalist Tkach
Former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, supported the dismissal of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
Mykhailo Tkach, head of Ukrainska Pravda’s investigative unit, said this on UP Chat, Censor.NET reports.
Influence of Yermak and Arakhamiia
According to Tkach, despite the formal change in the configuration of power, Yermak has retained leverage over decision-making in the country.
"There are people around the president, a small circle... whom he listens to and who advise him. These people have their own logic... Andrii Yermak clearly remains among them (although not in the same capacity as before). We have heard from more than five sources who say that he was involved in this situation. He has his own motive," Tkach said.
The second key figure who persuaded Zelenskyy to get rid of Fedorov was Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the parliamentary majority faction, whose influence has grown significantly in recent months.
"Davyd Arakhamiia, whose influence expanded following Andriy Yermak’s resignation, is clearly also among the circle of people whom the president listens to. Sources in political circles have also told me that Arakhamiia was not trying to dissuade the president from dismissing Mykhailo Fedorov, but quite the opposite. These are the two principal figures at the moment," the journalist said.
Concerns over an election race
In addition to the advice from Yermak and Arakhamiia, Zelenskyy’s personal perception of the situation was another important factor.
"It seems to me that political ambitions and the president being repeatedly warned that Mykhailo Fedorov could become a contender in a future election were also among the reasons," Tkach added.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- The Financial Times reported that amid protests in Ukraine whose participants are demanding the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering replacing him.
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