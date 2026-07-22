Zaluzhnyi on Drapatyi’s appointment: It will be very difficult for him, but he will definitely never be ashamed again

Valery Zaluzhny, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commented on the appointment of Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"The cause to which we dedicate our entire lives is, above all, imbued with moral principles and values that shape honor—an honor more precious than any position or award. It is honor that gives rise to ideas and seeks ways to bring them to fruition. And it is precisely this that drives us to seek out people who will carry their heavy cross alongside you with honor. Those who think and act differently will always, sooner or later, face disgrace."

"It will be very difficult for the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Much harder than he imagines. However, Mykhailo will certainly never have anything to be ashamed of. A man of honor has no idols, so he has nothing to lose. The only thing he has is his duty," he emphasized.

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