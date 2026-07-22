Zaluzhnyi on Drapatyi’s appointment: It will be very difficult for him, but he will definitely never be ashamed again
Valery Zaluzhny, Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commented on the appointment of Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
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"The cause to which we dedicate our entire lives is, above all, imbued with moral principles and values that shape honor—an honor more precious than any position or award. It is honor that gives rise to ideas and seeks ways to bring them to fruition. And it is precisely this that drives us to seek out people who will carry their heavy cross alongside you with honor. Those who think and act differently will always, sooner or later, face disgrace."
"It will be very difficult for the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Much harder than he imagines. However, Mykhailo will certainly never have anything to be ashamed of. A man of honor has no idols, so he has nothing to lose. The only thing he has is his duty," he emphasized.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov's Resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Ukraine's Minister of Defense. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to replace him.
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