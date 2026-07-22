"I am handing over army to my successor that not only defends itself but also goes on offensive. I will serve Ukraine until Victory," – Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi has responded to his dismissal from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Syrskyi’s Telegram channel.

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Syrskyi has commented on his dismissal from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Today I am stepping down from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before handing over command, I would like to say a few words. For any officer, leading the army during a major war is the greatest responsibility. I have witnessed this war from its very first day in 2014, lived on the front line, and know the value of every kilometre of Ukrainian land liberated," he emphasised.

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The former commander-in-chief summed up his time in command of the army

Syrskyi recalled how he commanded the defence of Kyiv and the offensive in the Kharkiv region, when Balakliia, Izium and Kupiansk were liberated in a matter of weeks.

"Later, in the Donetsk region, we destroyed the most combat-effective unit of the Russian army – the Wagner Group," he recalled.

The general noted that he took command of the army in February 2024 at a very difficult time.

"The defence of Avdiivka was ongoing. Our units were semi-encircled. One of my first orders in this post was to organise an orderly withdrawal from the city. It was a difficult decision. But I made it because I had one overriding priority: saving people’s lives.

And then came the year that changed the course of this war. Together, we halted the enemy’s offensive in the Kharkiv region. We thwarted their advance in the Sumy region. And we carried out the Kursk operation – for the first time in this war, we took the fighting onto enemy territory," he said.

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"I want this to be clearly on record: our aim was never to occupy foreign territory. Our aim was to thwart the enemy’s planned offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv, to draw out their most combat-ready troops and to build up the prisoner exchange pool so that we could bring our people back from captivity. All of this was achieved.

We have transformed the army not only on the battlefield, but also at its very core. We were the first in the world to create a separate branch of the armed forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces. We have developed them from individual units into a system that today makes the enemy realise it has no safe rear areas. We have built a new air defence system: we have established a separate command for air defence unmanned systems, formed regular units of interceptor drone crews, and built a layered system to protect the skies over our rear. "What was, until recently, an experiment by enthusiasts is now, every night, shooting down what was once considered unshootable," he added.

Syrskyi also emphasised that they had succeeded in closing the Black Sea port in Novorossiysk, and that the enemy’s ‘shadow fleet’ is currently being systematically destroyed.

According to him, the army has been reorganised into a corps structure, combat officers have been brought into headquarters, and the path to leadership positions now runs through the front line.

"In liberating Ukrainian territories, we carried out the successful Dobropillia operation and an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector. We continue to repel the enemy’s advance on the main fronts and conduct offensive operations in certain sections of the front," writes Syrskyi.

According to him, there are some operations carried out over the years that he is still not authorised to discuss today. History will tell their story, though the enemy has certainly taken note of them.

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The state of the Ukrainian army

"And most importantly – the state in which I am handing over the battlefield. This year, under my command, 700 square kilometres of our land have been liberated. The army, which two years ago was engaged in a gruelling defence, is now on the offensive. I am handing over an army to my successor that is not only holding its ground but is also on the offensive – with initiative, with structure, and with people who know how to defeat the enemy. And I sincerely hope that this offensive will continue. Everything is in place for this. I have said this before and I will repeat it today: my work is the war. Positions change, but this principle does not. Whatever my status may be, I will serve Ukraine until Victory," the former commander-in-chief concluded.