"Bussol-S" radar station, warehouses, UAV command posts, and other enemy military facilities have been struck, - General Staff
On July 20 and during the night of July 21, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy military targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Strike on an enemy radar station
A "Bussol-S" radar station in the Khorly area of the Kherson region has been struck.
The "Bussol-S" radar station is designed to detect, track, and provide coordinate support for surface (maritime) targets, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of coastal waters surveillance by units of the Russian Coast Guard and Navy.
Strikes on enemy warehouses
In addition, an enemy logistics warehouse in Davydovske, Donetsk Oblast; an ammunition depot in Kundriuche, Luhansk Oblast; and a logistics warehouse in the Popovo-Lezhachi area of Kursk region, the Russian Federation, were struck.
Other Strikes
Enemy UAV command posts were also struck in the Komar area of Donetsk Oblast, the Kamianske area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and near the village of Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast.
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.
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